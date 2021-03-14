Bracknell MP James Sunderland praises Chancellor’s budget for providing support and reassurance for the nation

LAST WEEK’S budget has been welcomed by Bracknell MP James Sunderland, who says it provides support and reassurance as the nation navigates through the pandemic.

Among the measures announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak was an extension of the coronavirus job retention scheme. It will now end in September, and there will also be two further grants for self-employed people.

The £20 uplift to Universal Credit will be extended for six months, while there will be a new scheme to support young people to learn new skills. This includes doubling the incentive payment to SMEs to take on apprentices of any age to £3,000, and £126 million to triple the number of traineeships next year.

Other measures included freezing alcohol and fuel duties, and announcing a plan to increase corporation tax on larger companies the chancellor estimates that 70% of businesses will be unaffected.

Mr Sunderland said: “The budget provides businesses and families in Bracknell, Crowthorne, Finchampstead, Sandhurst and Wokingham Without with the support and reassurance they need to get through the pandemic.

“With £407 billion of support for families, jobs and businesses, it is right that the Chancellor is honest with the British people about our public finances.

“At the same time, I was elected on a commitment to level up communities like ours, and I am thrilled that this Conservative Government is now making good on that promise – by building our future economy and investing in every corner of the United Kingdom.”

And the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said: “As we look ahead, this Budget lays the foundations of our future economy – driving up productivity, creating green jobs, supporting small businesses, and levelling up across the entire United Kingdom”.