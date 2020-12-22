Bracknell MP praises constituents for their community spirit

BRACKNELL’S MP has praised his constituents for their community spirit during the coronavirus pandemic.

James Sunderland, whose constituency includes parts of Wokingham borough, made the comments during a parliamentary debate on Covid-19, last Monday.

He opened his speech by thanking the Government for striking a balance between “conflicting priorities”.

“For any journalists who may be watching, we are damned if we do and damned if we don’t, but I recognise resilience, pragmatism and unwavering dedication, having done a few tough jobs myself, so it is a big tick for the Government from me,” he said.

Part of this praise was for financial support this year, but he looked ahead too: “The important thing is that we as individuals need to learn to live alongside the virus and not hide from it, so we have got work to do to get back to normal, putting the money back into the Treasury and carrying on next year alongside the virus.”

While Mr Sunderland welcomed the Government’s planned relaxation of rules for five days over Christmas, he also had concerns about what lay around the corner: “these enhanced freedoms are effectively a gift; the risk of a third wave or further lockdown in the new year cannot be the price that we pay for losing our resolve and will over Christmas”.

Mr Sunderland also told the house that earlier that day he had been in Bracknell’s Lexicon shopping centre to show support for its Christmas Wishes campaign, noting that it was doing all it could to attract shoppers to its “fantastic” set-up.

“I was struck by how vibrant and busy it was today; the car park was full and people were also parked on the high street.

“The important thing is that it was safe,” he said.

“People were wearing masks. Excellent measures were in place in shops and there was clear distancing down the aisles.

“I am really grateful to Bracknell Forest Council for everything that it has done to ensure that supporting our high street can be done safely.”

The new medical facility planned to open in the new year attracted praise. Brants Bridge will include a Covid-19 lighthouse laboratory, which will process 40,000 tests a day.

“It is part of Britain’s largest-ever network of diagnostic testing facilities, and will create 300 new jobs for local people: 170 in logistics, 100 scientists, and 30 supervisors and managers,” he said.

He pointed out the vaccine was being rolled out across the region, starting with Finchampstead on Tuesday, with up to 500 jabsa day being distributed.

Mr Sunderland concluded by saying: “I want to thank the people of Bracknell, Crowthorne, Finchampstead, Sandhurst and Wokingham Without for their pragmatism, social responsibility, patience and community spirit.

“We do not say thank you enough in this place.

“Without being glib, I am proud of what has been achieved locally, and I am grateful; merry Christmas to you all.”