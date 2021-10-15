Bracknell workshop expands to meet rising demand for home improvements

A BRACKNELL workshop has launched a second premises in a bid to meet growing demand.

The Sash Window Workshop, which has been making doors and windows in Berkshire for nearly 30 years, has opened a second workshop next to its original site.

The new, larger premises on Kiln Lane, will now be used to help the team manufacture more timber products.

Richard Dollar, managing director at The Sash Window Workshop, said he is proud to see how his firm has grown since 1994.

“Having started from nothing with a hand to mouth existence, we are very proud of the success of our business,” he said.

“This success has enabled us to make a £1 million plus investment this year into new premises, plant and equipment.”We have always made our own windows and doors in Berkshire, allowing us to closely manage the quality of our products, and most importantly it provides job opportunities locally.”

As part of its expansion, The Sash Window Workshop has also revealed it is working with new paint line CEFLA Lab.

It chose the line after hosting a series of trials and hopes the partnership will help the team paint more doors and windows.

According to the Bracknell firm, the demand for home improvements has grown during the pandemic.

As part of its £1 million investment, it has installed new machinery too. It hopes this will help accurately cut its timber in house.

The Sash Window Workshop has used a pot of Government funding to support its new facilities.

The family business, which now has a turnover of approximately £7 million a year, started operating out of a pig shed in Ascot in the 1990s.

Today, it has more than 60 employees helping install doors and windows across London and South England.

For more information, visit: www.sashwindow.com