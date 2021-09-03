Bracknell’s ale event is a popular bank holiday day out – all for a good cause

A LATE celebration of summer was held in Bracknell on Sunday, August 29, as thousands flocked to a celebration of beer.

Bracknell Beer Festival.

The annual Bracknell Ale and Cider Festival returned to Lily Hill Park, raising funds for Bracknell Rugby Club.

More than 60 real ales, ciders, gins and Prosecco were available for people to enjoy on the day.

And as people supped and chatted, they were able to enjoy music on two stages including folk and rock ‘n’ roll acts.

There was plenty of food to sample and children were able to take part in a range of activities.

Organiser Tom Canning was delighted that the event had been a success and visitors had enjoyed themselves.

“It was a phenomenal day; the weather held, people enjoyed the beer, the cider, our new craft beer

bar,” he said. “They danced, they ate and the overwhelming feedback was simply, ‘We had a great time, roll on next year’.

“I am aware of people coming from as far afield as Oldham and Bolton, and I know Dani Harmer’s mum enjoyed herself.

“Considering there were two other big events in Bracknell over the weekend plus Wokingham Festival and, of course, Reading Festival, the fact thousands of people chose us for their Sunday is both humbling and testament to what we’ve built over the last 10 years.”

He added: “I have to thank my co-organiser Michael Keen and Rugby Club chairman Ian Wilson for pulling out all the stops, our sponsors, food vendors and all the musical acts, plus the army of volunteers who without them, it just wouldn’t work.

“Now, it’s time for me to put my feet up and grab a pint.”

