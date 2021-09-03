Wokingham.Today

Bracknell’s ale event is a popular bank holiday day out – all for a good cause

by Phil Creighton0
Bracknell Ale and Cider festival
Bracknell Beer Festival. Festival Organiser, Tom Canning. Picture: Steve Smyth

A LATE celebration of summer was held in Bracknell on Sunday, August 29, as thousands flocked to a celebration of beer.

Bracknell Beer Festival.

The annual Bracknell Ale and Cider Festival returned to Lily Hill Park, raising funds for Bracknell Rugby Club.

More than 60 real ales, ciders, gins and Prosecco were available for people to enjoy on the day.

And as people supped and chatted, they were able to enjoy music on two stages including folk and rock ‘n’ roll acts.

There was plenty of food to sample and children were able to take part in a range of activities.

Organiser Tom Canning was delighted that the event had been a success and visitors had enjoyed themselves.

“It was a phenomenal day; the weather held, people enjoyed the beer, the cider, our new craft beer
bar,” he said. “They danced, they ate and the overwhelming feedback was simply, ‘We had a great time, roll on next year’.

“I am aware of people coming from as far afield as Oldham and Bolton, and I know Dani Harmer’s mum enjoyed herself.

Bracknell Beer Festival.

“Considering there were two other big events in Bracknell over the weekend plus Wokingham Festival and, of course, Reading Festival, the fact thousands of people chose us for their Sunday is both humbling and testament to what we’ve built over the last 10 years.”

He added: “I have to thank my co-organiser Michael Keen and Rugby Club chairman Ian Wilson for pulling out all the stops, our sponsors, food vendors and all the musical acts, plus the army of volunteers who without them, it just wouldn’t work.

“Now, it’s time for me to put my feet up and grab a pint.”

Bracknell Beer Festival.
Bracknell Beer Festival. “Small Strings” perform
close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Chilli cook-off to be held in Wokingham pub this Sunday

Phil Creighton

Finchampstead cat loses leg after being shot by thugs

Phil Creighton

Mayor again: Wokingham Town Council re-elects Tony for new municipal year

Charlotte King
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.