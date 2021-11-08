Bracknell’s Lexicon lends support to annual Poppy Appeal

BRACKNELL-based shopping centre The Lexicon is helping the Royal British Legion mark its centenary year.

Until Thursday, November 11, representatives from the Legion will be collecting for the annual Poppy Appeal. They will be based at the community cart in Braccan Walk South, opposite Waterstones.

Gaynor Dingley, community fundraiser at The Royal British Legion says: “The 2021 Poppy Appeal will be the climax of Centenary activity, providing us with a high-profile platform from which to galvanise existing audiences and engage new ones.

“This year, as we mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion, we are celebrating the return of our Poppy Appeal collectors in local communities and are delighted that The Lexicon will be playing host to some of our army of collectors, during the Appeal.”

The appeal has moved with the times. For those who wish to make a cashless donation, there is a QR code to scan on a smartphone next to a poppy display placed in Braccan Walk North.

Sue Boor, head of marketing at The Lexicon, says: “Without the ability to be able to collect via face-to-face volunteers in 2020, we know just how vital this year’s Appeal is to the Royal British Legion and are delighted to be able to offer support.”

The RBL uses donations in many ways including providing crisis grants, sport and art based recovery programmes, specialist dementia care, and support with benefit and money issues.

Cllr Marc Brunel-Walker, executive member for economic development and regeneration at Bracknell Forest Council, was pleased that the appeal is running at The Lexicon.

“Any fundraising effort is important, but the return of face-to-face activities in a centenary year is vital,” he said.

“Charities have felt the pinch over the last 18 months, as activities have been restricted due to covid.

“So, the Poppy Appeal returning is not only good news for its ability to raise funds nationally, it is a welcome sight in the local community.”

He added: “The council welcomes the return of Poppy Appeal volunteers to The Lexicon, and I look forward to seeing them doing what they do best, fundraising for members of the Armed Forces.”