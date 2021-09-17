Wokingham.Today

Bradbury Centre covid volunteers thanked with party

by Jess Warren
Volunteers at The Bradbury Centre were thanked for their help with the vaccine rollout at a party this month. Picture: Dave Dunham

EARLIER THIS month, some of the borough’s covid volunteers were thanked with a party.

Those that helped at The Bradbury Centre, in Wokingham, gathered on Sunday, September 5, with a celebratory barbecue.

It was organised by volunteer David Dunham, who wanted to thank all of those that helped with the vaccination programme.

“A small group of us thought it would be a good idea to show our thanks to all those that took part,” he said. “There were a large number of volunteers and staff at Wokingham Medical Centre who were not only doing their day to day work, but were ringing up patients to book their jab appointments.”

He said volunteers worked through all weather conditions to vaccinate 12,500 residents.

In the lead up to the event, Mr Dunham called on the community to donate by way of thank you to those involved.

He gathered donations from Aroma, Blue Orchid, Stefan’s Butchers, Joy Cafe, Unibake, Squires Garden Centre, Chalk, Brown Bag and Danny Edwards, who runs a grocers in Market Place.

At the event was Wokingham town mayor, Cllr Tony Lack and mayoress, Claire. And high steward of Wokingham, Lucy Zeal.

“It was a fun afternoon and with glorious weather,” Mr Dunham said. “We donated items and vouchers left over to Share Wokingham and the Foodbank.”

