BUSINESSES in need of a brand refresh could benefit from the University of Reading’s latest project.

The Typography Department is calling for not-for-profit firms interested in taking part in its branding scheme.

The programme will see students spruce up the visual identity of different organisations, charities and social enterprises.

The briefing day will take place on Monday, October 11, with presentations scheduled for December.

For more information, contact s.k.chapman@reading.ac.uk