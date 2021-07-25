Brewery celebrates six years with festival day

DRINKS were flowing at a brewery’s special anniversary festival last Saturday. Bond Brews, at Gardeners Green Farm off Heathlands Road, celebrated its sixth year in business with an afternoon of food, drinks and live music.

Draught beers, cider, prosecco and soft drinks were all on offer for visitors to enjoy on the day.

The Rural Pie Company, in Twyford, served up its speciality pies and music artists from across the borough entertained the crowd with some upbeat tunes.

Owner Dean Bond said they all had a “fantastic” time.

“The weather couldn’t have been any better, the music was great and we had over 100 people attend

to help us celebrate our anniversary.”

The event also raised almost £300 for Prostate Cancer UK, a charity that has been supported by the brewery for a while.

Mr Bond added: “Our staff were kept very busy with the thirsty punters but it was great to see so many people enjoying themselves.”

For more details, visit bondbrews.co.uk