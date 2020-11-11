Bricks and beams to stay visible in historic pub restoration plan

THE SECOND lockdown has closed an historic local pub, but customers pleading to keep a dramatically new look to the outside have won something of a victory.

The Castle Inn at Hurst, said to have hosted Charles II, cricketing legend WG Grace and even two ghosts, is undergoing a big repair job.

This summer the front of the pub was stripped of its white rendering, exposing ancient beams and beautiful, old, red bricks.

The popular new look was revealed thanks to a maintenance project which proved a bigger job than expected.

Sue Payne, trustee of the pub owners, Church House Charity, said: “Many locals have commented on how much better the pub looks without the render finish and with the wooden frame and brick facade visible.

“Unfortunately, the bricks themselves are porous and the timbers have suffered from beetle attack over the centuries, so neither can now be left exposed to the elements and need protection.

“The Wokingham Borough Council Conservation Office have agreed we can apply lime slurry as a protective coating.”

Reapplying rendering was not an option.

Unlike with the rendering, the outline and some 3D shape of the beams and bricks will still be visible. The bricks will be finished in white and the wooden beams in a slightly darker colour to help them stand out.

“We had hoped we could have the outside beams, now their natural wood colour, painted black as they often are. But we were told that wasn’t in keeping with the history of the pub,” said Mrs Payne.

The work has exposed an old doorway which had been converted into a window. This doorway is to be reinstated, so there can be a one way system through the pub. This will help Covid-19 safety measures. The Grade II listed Castle dates back to the 16th century or earlier.

Renewed lockdown means the builders may be able to make faster progress on indoor structural repair because there will be no customers sitting inside, said Mrs Payne.

She added: “We’re hoping the work will finish early next year. Meanwhile we look forward to welcoming people for takeaways, and also, hopefully, when lockdown is lifted in December and the pub can reopen.”

The pub now plans to serve takeaways, as allowed under the rules, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The takeaways proved popular during the last lockdown.

Details will be on their website: www.castlehurst.co.uk