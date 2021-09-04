Bridge Farm plan could bring 200 homes to Twyford

HUNDREDS of homes could be on their way to Twyford — and residents have been asked to share their views.

Last week, Croudace Homes submitted a planning application for 200 dwellings on land near Bridge Farm

It comes following an online survey to gauge residents’ thoughts on the project which launched earlier this year.

On Wednesday, August 25, the developer revealed it now wants to build up to 200 “market and affordable” homes on the 29-acre site, alongside open space, landscaping and a possible access site from New Bath Road.

This would include 477 parking spaces, tree planting throughout the estate, a play area and wildflower meadows.

Of the proposed homes, 70 would be affordable. It is not yet clear how many bedrooms each dwelling would have.

Existing agricultural buildings would also be demolished to make way for the development.

Now, residents have taken to Wokingham Borough Council’s planning portal to take part in an online consultation on the latest proposal.

One villager, Joanne McIntyre, objected to the development saying Twyford is “already overcrowded” and cannot support its current residents at the moment.

“Adding around 200 households to this would only mean further strain on existing infrastructure (in particular the doctor’s surgery, schools and parking),” she said.

“Not to mention the environmental impact of so many more cars on the roads as well as traffic issues.”

Ms McIntyre said it would be a shame to see Twyford lose green space to housing.

“The village is simply not big enough for this,” she added.

Fellow resident Dr Jo Akeju also raised concerns about Croudace Homes’ plans for accessing the new site.

He said: “The impact on New Bath Road will be considerable.

“A speed assessment during covid is not representative of the real situation on that road.

“Cars ignore the current crossing near Charvil and frequently go through red lights; I’m very concerned about the safety of this proposal.”

The land at Bridge Farm was earmarked for potential development in the council’s draft local plan update.

The online public consultation is ongoing until Thursday, September 16.

To find out more, search for application number 212720.