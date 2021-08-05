Wokingham.Today

Brighterkind: A breath of fresh air at The Berkshire Care Home

by Advertising Feature0

Spending time outdoors and having a relaxing wander is good for the soul. It lifts our mood and offers a whole host of health benefits.

We believe that getting out into the fresh air should be a regular and enjoyable experience. That’s why we put just as much consideration into our outdoor space as the home itself.

Our Magic Moments Club team ‘take the magic outdoors’ wherever possible and whatever the weather. Making the most of sunny days or April showers, our residents are encouraged to enjoy beautiful gardens and outdoor spaces. We also support our residents’ interests in nature and gardening or even just helping them chill out with a cuppa whilst enjoying the view.

Throughout July and August, our residents are celebrating the Summer of Joy. As part of this, we are creating pocket gardens with beautiful plants, flowers and herbs to attract wildlife and create a sensory experience.

For more information visit www.brighterkind.com/pocketgarden or call our friendly team on: 0118 911 1223

The Berkshire Care Home, 126 Barkham Road, Wokingham RG41 2RP
www.brighterkind.com/theberkshire

Related posts

Siren Craft Brew: Here we go again…

Advertising Feature

Authentic Indian Street Food and classic favourites coming to Wokingham from Monday

Advertising Feature

Adapt Chiro: You know that our brain is hardwired for one thing – Survival

Advertising Feature
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.