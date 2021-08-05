Brighterkind: A breath of fresh air at The Berkshire Care Home

Spending time outdoors and having a relaxing wander is good for the soul. It lifts our mood and offers a whole host of health benefits.

We believe that getting out into the fresh air should be a regular and enjoyable experience. That’s why we put just as much consideration into our outdoor space as the home itself.

Our Magic Moments Club team ‘take the magic outdoors’ wherever possible and whatever the weather. Making the most of sunny days or April showers, our residents are encouraged to enjoy beautiful gardens and outdoor spaces. We also support our residents’ interests in nature and gardening or even just helping them chill out with a cuppa whilst enjoying the view.

Throughout July and August, our residents are celebrating the Summer of Joy. As part of this, we are creating pocket gardens with beautiful plants, flowers and herbs to attract wildlife and create a sensory experience.

