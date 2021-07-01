Brighterkind: Hidden Talents at The Berkshire Care Home.

This year, Care Home Open Week runs from the 28th of June to the 4th of July. The event is all about connecting people in the local community, and highlighting the individual talents and interests of our residents and team.

To celebrate all the unique characters in our home during this week, The Berkshire Care Home will be

showcasing their ‘Hidden Talents’.

This could be anything from singing and playing instruments, to origami and gardening… the possibilities are endless!

This will be a wonderful opportunity for our residents to reminisce and re-discover a talent or passion, spend time with friends and family, and perhaps even learn new skills from each other.

For more information, call our friendly team on: 0118 911 1223

The Berkshire Care Home, 126 Barkham Road, Wokingham, RG41 2RP

www.brighterkind.com/care-homes/the-berkshire