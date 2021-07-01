Wokingham.Today

Brighterkind: Hidden Talents at The Berkshire Care Home.

by Advertising Feature0

This year, Care Home Open Week runs from the 28th of June to the 4th of July. The event is all about connecting people in the local community, and highlighting the individual talents and interests of our residents and team.

To celebrate all the unique characters in our home during this week, The Berkshire Care Home will be
showcasing their ‘Hidden Talents’.

This could be anything from singing and playing instruments, to origami and gardening… the possibilities are endless!

This will be a wonderful opportunity for our residents to reminisce and re-discover a talent or passion, spend time with friends and family, and perhaps even learn new skills from each other.

For more information, call our friendly team on: 0118 911 1223

The Berkshire Care Home, 126 Barkham Road, Wokingham, RG41 2RP
www.brighterkind.com/care-homes/the-berkshire

Related posts

Happitots: Why Complete Childcare wants happy children –  and parents

Advertising Feature

Make a date for Bohunt’s fantastic Christmas Market

Advertising Feature

WHAT’S BREWING? Marginal Grains – A Foraged Herb American Wheat Beer

Advertising Feature
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.