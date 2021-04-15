Brighterkind: A celebration of local history at Murdoch House Care Home

In May, residents at Murdoch House Care Home in Wokingham will be celebrating all things local history, with our ‘Pop up local history’ event.

As well as learning about the local history of Wokingham, this is a fantastic opportunity for residents to reminisce and share their personal history and memories, including their upbringing and memories of their school days.

Celebrating local history has the power to bring communities together. Our residents at Murdoch House will be connecting with local primary schools and hosting ‘School Swapsies’, where they can share and swap their memories of school with children of today. This is certain to be an entertaining and eye-opening experience for both residents and children.

The aim of this event is to investigate, explore and discover our rich local heritage and encourage members of our local community to get involved and celebrate their own histories.