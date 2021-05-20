Brighterkind – Brew up for some tea tasting

In celebration of National Tea Day 2021, we decided to bring some extra TLC into Murdoch House Care Home in Wokingham, by launching our Tea Lovers Club as part of our Magic Moments Together

activities programme.

The Club’s first event saw Murdoch House join over 8,000 residents across Four Seasons’ 180 care homes to take part in the UK’s biggest known tea tasting in a bid to discover a new favourite tea

blend through residents’ votes.

Having sipped their way through nearly 12 million cups of tea during the pandemic, our residents certainly are connoisseurs of a good brew!

On the tasting menu were three blends, each specially crafted for our residents by the familyrun

business, Tea From The Manor and included a caffeine-free Chamomile & Rose, alongside more

traditional black teas; Blue Lady and Rose Congou.

Once all the votes are counted, the winning blend from our tea tasting event will be launched across all homes in the Four Seasons Health Care Group. Murdoch House residents are looking forward to sharing their new favourite brew with family and friends in our communi-tea!