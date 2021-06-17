Wokingham.Today

Brighterkind: Celebrating the Summer of Joy at Murdoch House

It’s nearly summer…

Full of the promise of sunshine, fresh air and outside activities that beckon.

Throughout July and August this year, residents at Murdoch House Care Home in Wokingham will be
joining all Four Seasons homes in celebrating our event, Summer of Joy.

The event is all about spending time outside, enjoying some fresh air and connecting with friends, family and community groups to make the most of our lovely garden spaces.

Our residents at Murdoch House plan to create their own pocket gardens with beautiful plants,
flowers and herbs to attract wildlife and create a sensory experience.

We welcome all budding garden designers and enthusiasts in our community to take part and celebrate with us, by creating their very own pocket garden.

