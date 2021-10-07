Wokingham.Today

Brighterkind: Creativity, thoughtful discussion and good times…

by Advertising Feature0

The Berkshire Care Home and Paintings in Hospitals celebrate our beautiful planet through art.

Using art to explore Land, Sea and Sky, The Berkshire Care Home in Wokingham have partnered with Paintings in Hospitals to offer a range of activities for mind, body and soul as part of their Magic Moments Club programme throughout October.

The beautiful planet creative activities are supported by artworks specially selected from the national Paintings in Hospitals art collection. The joint project will integrate arts, creativity and culture into the daily life of our residents.

Creating and admiring art is part of what it means to be human. It can benefit our mental and physical wellbeing in a variety of ways including, relieving stress and anxiety, boosting self-esteem and keeping the brain active.

For more information, and full terms and conditions, visit www.brighterkind.com/theberkshire
or call us on 0118 911 1223.

The Berkshire Care Home, 126 Barkham Road, Wokingham RG41 2RP www.brighterkind.com/theberkshire

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Siren Craft Brew: Our Tap Yard back open for drinking on-site on Fridays

Advertising Feature

Herrington Carmichael: The Equity Release Swiss Army Knife

Advertising Feature

Warren Lodge: Making people happy is one of our most important roles

Advertising Feature
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.