Brighterkind: Creativity, thoughtful discussion and good times…

The Berkshire Care Home and Paintings in Hospitals celebrate our beautiful planet through art.

Using art to explore Land, Sea and Sky, The Berkshire Care Home in Wokingham have partnered with Paintings in Hospitals to offer a range of activities for mind, body and soul as part of their Magic Moments Club programme throughout October.

The beautiful planet creative activities are supported by artworks specially selected from the national Paintings in Hospitals art collection. The joint project will integrate arts, creativity and culture into the daily life of our residents.

Creating and admiring art is part of what it means to be human. It can benefit our mental and physical wellbeing in a variety of ways including, relieving stress and anxiety, boosting self-esteem and keeping the brain active.

For more information, and full terms and conditions, visit www.brighterkind.com/theberkshire

or call us on 0118 911 1223.

The Berkshire Care Home, 126 Barkham Road, Wokingham RG41 2RP www.brighterkind.com/theberkshire