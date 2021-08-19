Decluttering tips from the residents at Murdoch House

Downsizing can be a practical and emotional minefield – you’ve gathered a lifetime’s worth of possessions and don’t know quite where to start. So here are some tips from Murdoch House on how to make decluttering less daunting.

1. Declutter a little bit at a time and give yourself plenty of time. Planning to tackle the work in bite-sized pieces, maybe for 20 minutes a day or one day a week makes it less overwhelming.

2. Make decisions and sort items into defined boxes such as Keep, Throw Away, Sell, Donate and Give to Family.

3. Ask for help if you need it. If you are feeling overwhelmed don’t be afraid to ask for help from a family member or friend. Another great resource is local organisations that will pick up donations.

4. Recognise lifestyle changes. You may no longer need formal clothes and sports equipment, so these can simply go.

5. Give yourself time to reminisce and reflect on memories. Remembering is a great way to eventually get to a place when you feel ready to let go.

For more information, visit www.fshc.co.uk and download our ‘top tips’ factsheet.