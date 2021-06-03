Brighterkind: Dining in style at The Berkshire Care Home

Eating well means living well, so an important aspect of caring for our residents at The Berkshire in Wokingham is providing good nutrition, varied and high-quality menus, and a great dining experience.

To keep things fresh, our menus change daily on a 4-week cycle, and offer seasonally balanced dishes that are meticulously designed with input from residents, our in-house Chef and Hotel Services team.

As part of this process, we conduct a resident engagement session to gather all essential information on an individuals’ food preferences, both personal and cultural/religious, to create their very own Food Passport.

To offer more flexibility and a bit of fun, every Saturday night, we host a ‘World Cuisine Event’ where residents can enjoy a ‘takeaway’ style meal of their choice. As a takeaway is often a weekend treat for so many, we wanted to ensure our residents are still able to enjoy this event and delicious meals including Thai Chicken Curry, Paella, Beef Bourguignon and Breaded Scampi.

Mealtimes are extremely important for the well-being of our residents so we ensure that they are an

enjoyable event each and every time.

