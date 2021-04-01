Brighterkind: Families’ joy as visiting begins at The Berkshire Care Home

Indoor visits have started at The Berkshire Care Home in Wokingham, much to the delight of families,

residents and our team. All brighterkind care homes are supporting residents to have a weekly indoor visitor, where it is safe to do so within local guidance.

Alongside other infection prevention measures, additional equipment is being introduced into our home to give families, residents and the team more assurance with preventing infection. A new ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) swab testing kit, which swabs for bacterial presence, will allow the team

members to swiftly measure the levels of cleanliness being achieved in the home as part of an accurate and reliable audit process.

ATP testing is a recognised tool to validate cleaning processes and complies with government and HACCP regulations. It’s quick and easy to use, can test wet or dry surfaces and provides results

within 15 seconds.

Home Manager, Vicki Morl said: “In the last few months at The Berkshire, we have focused even more time, investment and energy on an enhanced approach to housekeeping and cleanliness. Our caring team continues to maintain a safety assured approach, to ensure a consistently clean place for all to

live, work and visit.”

For more information, call our friendly team on 0118 911 1223

The Berkshire Care Home, 126 Barkham Road, Wokingham RG41 2RP www.brighterkind.com/theberkshire