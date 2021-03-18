Brighterkind: Residents embrace Oomph!

As part of their ‘Magic Moments Together’ activities programme, residents at Murdoch House Care Home in Wokingham are enjoying the fun and new exercise sessions created by Oomph! – an award-winning social enterprise and provider of inclusive activity programmes specially designed for older people.

Murdoch House’s Magic Moments team members have been specially trained to lead varied exercise sessions that help residents to stay active and engaged.

The classes are proven to improve residents’ physical mobility, social interaction and mental stimulation and are also great fun for everyone who takes part.

The classes are proven to improve residents’ physical mobility, social interaction and mental stimulation and are also great fun for everyone who takes part.

The chair-based classes are set to music and use props including pom poms to help bring the sessions to life. The classes take place on a weekly basis, allowing residents to stay active, healthy and engaged whilst trying something new.

Home Manager, James Morl said, “We are so proud to be offering these new Oomph! sessions and feel it’s going to make a massive difference to the overall well-being of our residents”.