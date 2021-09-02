Brighterkind: Summer of Joy

As part of the celebration of our ‘Summer of Joy’ events 2021, we are offering new residents the chance to save up to £1,000 on their fees.

The offer is available to those individuals privately funding their own care, who move in permanently to The Berkshire Care Home before the end of October.

We know how tricky it is this year to plan ahead – so we are providing a second offer with a saving of £500 on privately funded short stays taken before the end of October 2021.

“My aunt has been a resident at The Berkshire for just over two years. It was difficult for her to move into a care home setting, but management and staff at The Berkshire made this transition as smooth as it could have been. Although my aunt remains an independent personality, she now feels settled and happy.” (Nephew of resident, May 2021)

For more information, and full terms and conditions, visit www.brighterkind.com/theberkshire or call us on 0118 911 1223.

The Berkshire Care Home, 126 Barkham Road, Wokingham RG41 2RP www.brighterkind.com/theberkshire