Brighterkind: Welcomes you back through its doors.

You can now visit us in person if you are looking for care. The Berkshire Care Home in Wokingham is offering safe and managed visits to our care home, whilst taking all the necessary precautions to keep you and our residents safe.

We still offer virtual appointments if you prefer, however we know that visiting a care home in person is a crucial step in the care journey for prospective residents and their families.

Vicki Morl Home Manager

Home Manager, Vicki Morl said: “We are so pleased to start providing in-person show rounds as this means we can support residents and their families more fully, whilst allowing them to get a real feel of our home and meet our fantastic team.”

We still offer virtual appointments if you prefer, however we know that visiting a care home in person is a crucial step in the care journey for prospective residents and their families.

For the visits, stringent safety and infection prevention measures will still be in place in order to protect our residents and team.

This means all visits are booked in advance, supported by a negative Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test on arrival and PPE throughout the visit.

To book a visit, or for more information, call our friendly team on 0118 911 1223.

The Berkshire Care Home, 126 Barkham Road, Wokingham RG41 2RP

www.brighterkind.com/theberkshire