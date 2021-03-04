Wokingham.Today

Brighterkind: Won the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award 2021

Brighterkind’s The Berkshire Care Home in Wokingham has won the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for the outstanding care and support it has shown to residents and their families during the early transition period into the home.

Family members were asked to provide feedback after they made an enquiry with the home to arrange care for a loved one. The award has been given for meeting high standards based on the number of independent reviews and their average rating.

Some of the 5 star feedback received included:

“Kind, very helpful and understanding at a hard and distressing time. The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do & the staff were wonderful.”

“Although we can not visit the care home in person, the manager was accommodating and took me on a virtual tour. The home is lovely and everyone I have spoken to seems genuinely caring.”

Home Manager, Vicki Morl

“Everything ran very smoothly on admission to the home & I was so grateful that I felt I could relax now that I knew he was in good hands.”

Home Manager, Vicki Morl said: “We are thrilled to receive this award which shows that despite the challenges faced throughout the past year, we have continued to help make the move into The Berkshire as stress-free and seamless as possible at what can be a very difficult and emotional time.”

For more information, call our friendly team on: 0118 911 1223

The Berkshire Care Home, 126 Barkham Road, Wokingham, RG41 2RP

www.brighterkind.com/theberkshire

