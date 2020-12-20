Brighton & Hove Albion Women 1-3 Reading Women: Fishlock double ends Royals winless run

Reading Women ended their year on a high as two goals from Jess Fishlock saw them take the points against Brighton & Hove Albion.

In their final match of 2020, the Royals ended the year on a positive note with their first victory in five matches in the Women’s Super League.

Fishlock scored goals either side of Inessa Kaagman’s penalty for Brighton to gift Kelly Chambers’ side three points. Rachel Rowe then wrapped up the game with a third in stoppage time.

They had the first shot of the game in the third minute when Angharad James intercepted in the Brighton half but soared an effort high over the bar.

Tash Harding burst down the right wing and put a testing ball into the Brighton box that was initially spilled by Seagulls keeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand before she collected the ball at the second try.

Reading then had some defending to do and Kristine Leine made a vital clearance to prevent Lee guem-min having a tap in at the back post.

Kelly Chambers’ team continued to look the more threatening in attack as Fara Williams put in a couple of dangerous set pieces to test the resolve of Brighton.

And the visirots finally broke through in the 17th minute through Jess Fishlock.

Having forced a deflected own goal last weekend against Manchester United, Fishlock bagged her first goal for the Royals.

The Welsh international was alert to make an interception in the Brighton half and drove forward towards the box before dispatching the ball into the bottom left corner from just outside the area.

But Reading didn’t hold their lead for long as the hosts hit back when they were warded a spot kick after Deanna Cooper made a rash sliding tackle in the box to bring down Ellie Brazil.

Inessa Kaagman stepped up to take the kick andnfired it past Grace Moloney who guessed the wrong way, to level the game.

The hosts grew in confidence after getting the equaliser and had chances to go ahead when Faya Le Tissier fired a shot inches wide of Moloney’s far post.

Reading then lost their captain, Tash Harding, who came off with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Lauren Bruton.

But it was Reading who then missed two golden chances to retake the lead when Fishlock and Amalie Eikeland both got in brilliant positions in the box but couldn’t pick out the killer pass.

However, Fishlock ensured that Reading would go into the break with a lead when she notched her second goal of the game.

Reading won the ball high in the Brighton half after some sloppy passing, and took full advantage to capitalise on their mistake.

Lily Woodham got down the left and fizzed in a cross to find Fishlock, who kept her composure with a touch on her chest before lashing the ball into the net.

Moloney had to pull off an important save to preserve Reading’s lead just a minute into the second half after Falicity Gibbons hit a shot from outside the box before Molly Bartrip cleared the ball away from Aileen Whelan who tried to pounce on the rebound.

Looking to complete her hat-trick, Fishlock drove through the heart of the midfield and tried her luck from 25 yards out, but her shot flew wide of the target.

Young forward Emma Harries breezed past the Brighton defence with a run from the halfway line and made her way into the box before the Brighton keeper recovered to snatch the ball from her feet.

Searching for an equaliser for the second time, Brighton came closest in the 73rd minute when Gibbons’ cross flew inches too high for Whelan to head home from close range.

But Reading ensured they would take the points when they hit Brighton on the counter in stoppage time and Rowe finished with a deft flick over the keeper which hit the inside of the post before rolling over the line, spotted by the lineswomen who awarded the goal.

The WSL season pauses for the Christmas break and returns when Reading host league champions Chelsea at the Madejski Stadium on Sunday, January 10.

Goals: Fishlock 17′, 44′, Kaagman 21′ (pen), Rowe 90′