Bringing dog theft to heel

NEW DOG owners can find support this month, as part of a training company’s campaign for National Pet Month.

Berkshire-based Click-2-Heel is posting interviews, videos and advice on its social media — including free Facebook live puppy training sessions with company’s founder, Di Martin.

The campaign will also focus on the role of service and wellness dogs, and dog theft.

Ms Martin says finding a good breeder can also fight against dog theft.

“The emotional impact of losing a much loved family pet is devastating,” she said. “As the owner of dogs myself, I really couldn’t think of anything worse.

“Every day clients are telling me that they are more scared of walking their pet because of the risk that it will be stolen.

“We want to empower people with common sense advice on how they can put positive measures in place. We will also explain the importance of going to a reputable breeder, where to find them and what questions to ask before committing to buying a puppy.”

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said the number of reported dog thefts is low.

“This may mean that there are thefts or attempted thefts that have not been reported to us,” they said.

“If you, or someone you know, has experienced or witnessed dog theft or attempted dog theft, we need you to tell us.”

This can be done by calling 101 or visiting its website.

Police also urged residents to check social media posts about potential dog thefts for a police reference number.

“If you see a social media post without a police reference number, please either check with the poster that it was reported to us, or please encourage the person to do so,” they added.

National Pet Month’s chairman, Michael Bellingham, said it is “an excellent time to focus on celebrating our pets and making sure we are mindful of their needs”.

He added: “Good socialisation and training helps our dogs feel comfortable and secure and is part of responsible pet ownership. It is all the more important in the changing environments that the pandemic has created.

“We encourage anyone considering acquiring a pet to remain cautious of deceitful sellers by following the Government’s DEFRA #Petfished campaign. This helps buyers spot the signs of a deceitful seller.”

For information about Click-2-Heel’s campaign, visit:

Bringing dog theft to heel

