Britain’s Got Talent star Nabil is on his way to both Reading and Camberley

by Laura Scardarella0
Nabil Abdulrashid
Nabil Abdulrashid will bring his comedy to the Thames Valley this autumn

A BRITAIN’S Got Talent finalist will be making his way to Camberley and Reading this autumn.

Following his performance on the Saturday night TV show in 2020, Nabil Abdulrashid will be touring his new stand-up show across the UK this year.

He’ll be heading to Camberley Theatre on Thursday, September 16, and Just The Tonic, in Reading on Sunday, September 19.

From growing up under military rule in northern Nigeria to falling into legal trouble as a teenager in south London, join Nabil as he recollects the story of his life so far.

As joint winner of the Which Religion Is Funniest? Competition, Nabil won the opportunity to perform at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, becoming the youngest ever black stand-up to do so.

He has also commentated on Channel 4, ITV News, Al Jazeera English and British Muslim TV to discuss race, religion and social justice.

Performance times start at 7.30pm in Camberley and 8pm in Reading.

For more details for the Camberley show, call the box office on 01276 707 600 or log on to camberleytheatre.co.uk

For information on the Reading performance, call the box office on 020 3740 3700 or visit justthetonic.com

