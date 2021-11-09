British Airways 1-2 Woodley United: Kestrels return with maximum points

For the second time this season United returned from The Orchard with maximum league points in a comeback win against British Airways who ground share at Bedfont & Feltham FC.

This was only Woodley’s third league win of the season which have all been on the first Saturday of the month.

The first half saw Woodley lack the intensity of play of recent games and while United had a claim for a penalty following a handball in the 12th minute, and Tahir Carmichael put a free kick wide of the upright in the 35th minute, they did little to trouble Ben Clargo in the home goal.

The visitors went into the break a goal behind, scored in the 17th minute when United failed to clear a corner kick and the loose ball was turned into the visitors’ goal by defender Peter Parfitt.

Had Kieran Odonoghue shown greater composure three minutes before half time, rather than shooting into the side netting, Woodley would have been facing an uphill task in the second half.

Woodley changed formation at the restart and looked to get the ball forward quicker which saw them put the home defence put under greater pressure through Ciaran Caralon and Rafa Brandao, who were supported well by the team’s wingers.

In the 67th minute, substitute Daniel DeFreitas fed Caralon who was fouled in the penalty area.

Pedro Monterio stepped up for the penalty kick and scored his first goal for the club.

The goal led to the game opening up with United sensing they could get a win while seeing their defence contest every ball and keeper Ashley East being called upon to make two good saves.

The deciding goal came in the 83rd minute.

Brandao passed to Max Reid whose shot was parried back into play by Clargo allowed Caralon to fire past the keeper.

British Airways committed players forward in search of the equaliser forcing a series of corners and shooting from distance and while United had a golden chance to score a third and seal the game.

No further score was coming with the visitors content to keep the ball in wide positions forcing the home team deep into their own half.

Woodley United: East, Whight, Carmichael, Monterio, Goddard, Smith, Martire (DeFreitas), Birkett, Caralon, Shelley (Reid), Brandao