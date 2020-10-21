British Modern Military History Society goes virtual

The British Modern Military History Society is fully up-and-running, but not with the live meetings which are on hold until the spring, but with twice-monthly Zoom talks.

We have had excellent attendances for the seven talks held online so far, and have a full schedule of Zoom talks already planned with speakers booked until June next year.

Forthcoming talks include: the Italian campaign in 1944, the Spanish Civil War, Underground Warfare in the First World War, the Battle of Britain, El Alamein, Laurence of Arabia, and Zeppelins.

We hope regular meetings will resume in the spring but this will depend on Covid restrictions. We will also continue Zoom talks even when the meetings start again.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us and made donations to help keep us going.

Check out our website on www.bmmhs.org for details of all our talks, and to register for talks email us on zoom@bmmhs.org

Andy Cockeram, chairman, BMMHS