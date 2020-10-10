The Wokingham Paper

British Red Cross launches coronavirus helpline

by Staff Writer0
face mask
Picture: Daniel Twal from Pixabay

THE BRITISH Red Cross has launched a new telephone service aimed at people who are lonely, worried or need practical support as a result of the pandemic.

The free and confidential service is open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm.

The support line aims to direct people to their local services or community hubs, while letting them know what their options are. For those in urgent need of help, staff and volunteers can refer them to Red Cross emergency response teams in their area.

While it mimics aspects of Wokingham’s One Front Door approach, it is a national service.

The Red Cross coronavirus support line can be called on 0808 196 3651, alternatively, email supportline@redcross.org.uk

Related posts

Independent motorbike shop to hold season launch party

Jess Warren

Beyond The Download presents … The Amazons rock their homecoming

Phil Creighton

Reading sign Esteves on loan deal from FC Porto

Andy Preston
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.