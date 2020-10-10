British Red Cross launches coronavirus helpline

THE BRITISH Red Cross has launched a new telephone service aimed at people who are lonely, worried or need practical support as a result of the pandemic.

The free and confidential service is open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm.

The support line aims to direct people to their local services or community hubs, while letting them know what their options are. For those in urgent need of help, staff and volunteers can refer them to Red Cross emergency response teams in their area.

While it mimics aspects of Wokingham’s One Front Door approach, it is a national service.

The Red Cross coronavirus support line can be called on 0808 196 3651, alternatively, email supportline@redcross.org.uk