British Transport Police seek helpers from Reading area

Reading Station
THE BRITISH Transport Police is looking for new members for its Independent Advisory Group.

The group helps to engage communities, develop plans and review activity and operations, independent of the police.

It is looking for Reading area residents to help observe operations, act as consultants, help develop local policing plans and advise on how decisions are interpreted by the public.

Members will also help with critical incidents that have a direct impact on the community.

The volunteer group meets four times annually, with travel costs reimbursed.

Ian Stack, of Reading’s British Transport Police, said it is an exciting opportunity.

“We’re looking for people from all backgrounds, who have an interest in policing and its effect on the local area, to act as a critical friend reviewing our activity,” he said.

For more information, email: Ian.Stack.1334@btp.police.uk

