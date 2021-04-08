Broad Street Mall gears up to welcome Reading shoppers

A HOST of businesses are looking forward to seeing the public again next week.

At Broad Street Mall, in neighbouring Reading, ‘non-essential’ stores and services will begin welcoming customers from Monday, April 12.

And with extended opening hours, residents can make the most of the mall’s hair salons, gym and retailers.

Nicola Williams, centre manager, said: “Broad St. Mall has remained committed to remaining open under lockdown restrictions to ensure that the local community has a safe place to shop for essential items and the ability to access key services.

“We are now looking ahead, and are very much looking forward to restrictions easing.

“We can’t wait to see more of our tenants and stores back in action and look forward to welcoming back more visitors into the centre.”

Its opening hours will extend to 8am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

Customers are advised to check with stores directly, prior to visiting.

Covid-secure measures, including social distancing and mandatory face coverings, will be in place throughout the mall. All food outlets will continue to offer takeaway and delivery only until further notice.

For more information, visit: www.broadstreetmall.com