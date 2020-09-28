Broad Street offices to become rental flats

OFFICES in Wokingham town centre will be transformed into new flats after approval was granted earlier this year.

London-based Weetman Developments will convert offices at 42 Broad Street into 16 rental apartments.

The site will have 26 parking spaces, bicycle, motorbike and bin storage and there are plans to install 14 electric car charging points, five of which will be active when tenants move in.

Director Hugh Mckay said the redevelopment of Wokingham town centre motivated him to invest in the borough.

He told Wokingham.Today: “I knew all about the redevelopment of the town including Peach Place and Elms Field. There’s lots of green space with the park just behind, and it’s very well connected.

“There will be 11 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments, but no studios. They’ll be proper apartments with separate bedrooms. And the living areas will be open plan.”

Mr Mckay said he hopes to have a show flat ready by the end of November, and welcome tenants into the building by late March next year.