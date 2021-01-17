Wokingham.Today

Broadband from the skies for Wokingham

by Jess Warren0
WOKINGHAM has been flagged as one of the worst areas in the country for broadband speed.

Research suggests that the borough has the fifth most sluggish connection with some streets seeing an average download speed of 0.48mbps.

Satellite company Eutelsat has launched satellite broadband, Konnect, in the hopes of speeding things up. It can offer broadband at up to 75mbps.

James Soames, marketing director for Konnect Europe, said broadband has been a “pain point” for people that can’t access services.

“With the huge switch to working from home this year, this kind of fast, affordable and easily available service is needed more than ever,” he said.

“This new launch offers connectivity for everyone to superfast broadband packages wherever you live.

“It opens up exciting new opportunities for anyone struggling to achieve a reliable internet connection, whether for business or pleasure.”

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

