Brunch is Wokingham?s favourite meal

WOKINGHAM has become a borough of self-confessed brunchers, according to a Barkham eatery.

According to a poll by Ye Olde Leathern Bottel pub, more than half of us eat brunch several times each week.

The pub has just launched its own festive brunch menu, hoping to tap into the demand.

Four in 10 now eat brunch more often than they did before the pandemic, with an indulgent 13% of those polled eating it everyday.

This rose to three in 10 amongst 18-to-24-year-olds questioned.

Savoury dishes have swung the vote, with seven in 10 preferring a full English breakfast to pancakes.

And a fifth of those polled enjoy their brunch with a tipple or two.

Wokingham residents say that they would most like to dine with the Queen, as well as Dame Judi Dench, David Beckham, Sir Tom Jones, Mary Berry and Martin Kemp.

Klaudyna Wolanska, general manager at the Ye Olde Leathern Bottel, said: “For a long time now, brunch has been the preferred – if not revered – weekend meal for many of us.

“It’s proving particularly popular as we enter the festive period and we have some delicious dishes to try including Beef Rib Hash for those looking for a heartier meal, and Chocolate Baked Oats for those looking for a sweet treat.

“This latest addition to our menus provides the perfect excuse for festive fun.”

The festive brunch menu is available from 9.30am until 11.15am on weekends until Sunday, January 2.