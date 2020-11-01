Building work begins for Crosfields new Senior School

PUPILS at Crosfields School in Shinfield celebrated recently as construction work officially began on their brand new senior school building, due for completion in autumn 2021.

After a rigorous tender process, Crosfields is working with family owned construction firm, Beard, and together they held a traditional breaking ground ceremony with headmaster Craig Watson and four Year 8 pupils.

They were also joined by Beard’s operations director, Jamie Harwood who showed the pupils around the site and talked to them about the building methods involved on the project.

The modern, two-storey senior school is being built within the school’s grounds and will include bright classrooms, a flexible performance space, library and café for pupils.

In 2018, the independent, co-educational day school announced that it would be extending its age range to 16, and from September 2021 will welcome girls and boys into Year 9 for the first time in its history.

This will be the first cohort of children to go through to GCSE at Crosfields, where a range of GCSE courses will be available to them, including Dance, Psychology and PE.

For more information, visit: www.crosfields.com or call 0118 987 9902