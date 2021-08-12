Bulmershe head says students should be proud of their effort for GCSE grades

A WOODLEY school is highlighting its students’ achievements after they collected their GCSE results this morning.

Amanda Woodfin, headteacher at The Bulmershe School, said her Year 11s have achieved great things with this year’s grades.

“We are thrilled and so proud of you,” she said. “Enjoy the moment, savour success. There are few times in life when you’ll put as much work into a single accomplishment as you have done for these results.

“Be proud; you deserve it all for the effort and dedication you have invested in incredibly challenging circumstances.”

Across The Bulmershe School, multiple departments performed within or exceeded the top 25% of schools nationally.

These include art and technology, computer science, history and English literature.

Ms Woodfin has also sent a special congratulations to some students who achieved top marks, including:

Isobel: 10 grade 9s and an A in additional maths

Connor: nine grade 9s and an A in additional maths

Millie: eight grade 9s

Thomas: six grade 9s and an A in additional maths

She said Razvan and Armaan also made the most progress since joining the school, improving by approximately four grades across their subjects.

“We look forward to welcoming Year 12 into our sixth form and thank them for their many contributions to school life here at Bulmershe,” Ms Woodfin added. “For those that are leaving us, I wish you the best as you step ahead towards new challenges in life.

She has also thanked staff and parents for their support.