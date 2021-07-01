Burghfield FC to host local sides in summer football tournament

This weekend Burghfield FC will host 247 teams across 37 individual tournaments in their popular summer football tournament.



After months of planning and additional measures in place to ensure its covid secure, the tournament makes a return after a one year hiatus.



Over two days and across 10 pitches, just under 250 teams will compete across 37 individual tournaments, each seeded to give everyone a genuine chance to compete no matter what level or division they play at.



Teams from all major leagues in Berkshire and the surrounding counties have booked places, in age groups ranging from U7s to adults.



For the first time this year, there will also be a ladies tournament, which will also see a debut for Burghfield FC’s new ladies team ahead of their inaugural 2021/22 season.



The action gets underway at 9am on Saturday morning.