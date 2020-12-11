Burglar jailed for four years following thefts in Twyford this summer

A BURGLAR has been sentenced to more than four years in prison, after pleading guilty in court yesterday.

Christopher Lamb, 28, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the three counts of burglary at Reading Crown Court, and was sentenced to four years and eight months in jail.

Lamb broke into three properties in Twyford and Surrey and stole personal property between Sunday, May 17, and Thursday, July 16 this year.

Detective Constable Naomi Padgett, based at Loddon Valley police station said she is pleased Lamb was held accountable for his offences.

She added:“We work hard to protect our communities from offenders like Lamb and hope this is a warning to other offenders that we will investigate thoroughly, in order to bring offenders to justice.

“I hope this also offers some reassurance to his victims and the communities where his offences took place.”