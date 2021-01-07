Bus company drops travel fare for Heathrow staff

HELP is on hand for Heathrow Airport workers, thanks to Reading Buses.

The bus operator is offering discounted tickets for workers after the airport suspended its employee travel scheme.

Reading Buses has launched a discounted four-week Green Line ticket for Heathrow staff members, which began on Saturday, January 1.

It includes unlimited travel on routes 10/10A, 459 and 703 to Heathrow Terminal 5, and costs £31 — half the price of a normal ticket.

Robert Williams, CEO of Reading Buses said: “We are happy to offer Heathrow employees this new deal to encourage them to continue using public transport to get to and from their work.

“It’s really important that public transport remains a viable option.”

Mr Williams says that staff will need to show their ID to the driver when boarding the bus to claim the discount.

“We hope that this helps to increase customer numbers on Green Line 703,” he continued, “especially once the current situation with coronavirus has eased.

“In the meantime, it offers a slight relief for workers who may otherwise have found themselves out of pocket with their new travel arrangements.”

Matthew Wooll, route development lead at Heathrow Airport added: “Heathrow colleagues have demonstrated over the last 20 years that they will switch to public transport if it is convenient and good value.

“We are very pleased to hear about the 50% discount.”

The discount will only be available on the Green Line 702 app.