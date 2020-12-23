Bus timetables are changing this Christmas

TO HELP people prepare for Christmas Day, Reading Buses will continue to operate throughout the festive season.

However, buses will be running on revised timetables this year with reduced levels of service from Christmas Eve through until Saturday, January 2.

And the published timetables may change again as a result of the region being placed into Tier 4 restrictions.

On Thursday – Christmas Eve – most buses will run their normal Thursday service but will finish early at 8pm.

Reading Buses’ 24/7 routes will run extra buses until around 11pm.

And on Christmas Day, bus drivers are told to take a well-earned rest with services resuming on Boxing Day, operating across the network between 9am and 7pm.

Then, on Sunday, December 27, and Christmas Monday, December 28, Sunday timetables will be in operation.

As for Monday, December 29 and Tuesday, December 30, Saturday timetables will apply.

“On New Year’s Eve (Thursday, December 31), we are also pleased to announce that Saturday timetables will operate all late evening journeys that have remained suspended during the pandemic for one night only,” Robert Williams, Reading Buses CEO said.

“We sincerely hope our customers enjoy their Christmas responsibly and that we shall see lots of festive face coverings.

Face coverings remain a legal requirement when travelling with Reading Buses.

Full timetables are available online: www.reading-buses.co.uk/christmas