Business awards search for female lockdown leaders

THE NATIONAL Business Women’s Awards have reopened nominations with two new categories, and are searching for businesswomen who have shown leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

The yearly awards ceremony was due to take place last month but was postponed until 2021.

The awards seek to support, share and celebrate hardworking businesswomen across the UK, and nominations are now open for two new categories: Lockdown Leader and Business Chameleon.

The new awards are designed to recognise and celebrate women who have thrived and blossomed during the coronavirus crisis.

This could include offering people job security, being decisive when leading a team, and adapting a business to continue working throughout the pandemic.

Damian Cummins, awards director, said: “With a new date for our awards final — March 12, 2021 — we felt it important to encourage all those local businesses that turned their hand to something new or really supported a local cause, that they should be recognised.”

For more information, visit: www.nbwawards.co.uk