Business coaching company takes Action for children’s cancer charity

A BUSINESS coaching firm is turning it focus to charity, thanks to a new partnership.

ActionCOACH, which offers training to companies around the world, has teamed up with Children with Cancer UK for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout September, its franchisees are delivering seminars for business owners – and will donate the full cost of each ticket to the charity.

Julie Wagstaff, UK co-founder of ActionCOACH, said she is thrilled to launch the initiative.

“I think everyone has been affected by cancer at some point in their lifetime,” she said. “But childhood cancers are particularly agonising to encounter.”

She said on average, 12 children and young people in the UK are diagnosed with cancer every day.

“We understand that children are the dreamers and entrepreneurs of the future, and that’s why we want to encourage business owners to get involved and help us make an impact on so many families across the UK,” Ms Wagstaff added.

So far, ActionCOACH has raised more than £27,000 for Children with Cancer UK, which lost 40% of its funding during the pandemic.

Cliff O’Gorman, the charity’s CEO, said: “We are so grateful for the fantastic support of ActionCOACH UK.

“The impact of this partnership is far reaching as it will help us continue to fund vital, life-saving research and find kinder, safer treatments with fewer toxic side effects.”

To see a full list of upcoming coaching sessions, visit: www.actioncoach.co.uk/featured-events/children-with-cancer-uk