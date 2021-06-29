Business launches online puppy training courses

A DOG training course will be helping new puppy owners enjoy a stress-free summer.

Click-2-Heel, a Bracknell-based puppy training business, has launched its Online Puppy Training Course to help owners fit around their daily lives.

The course offers lifetime access to over 10 hours of short videos and printouts to provide owners with the tools, knowledge and understanding they need to raise their puppies.

It covers puppy body language, communication and training processes, relationship building, leadwork, sit, stand and down, crate and toilet training and more.

Click-2-Heel is encouraging all family members to watch the course and join in with the training, including children.

As well as providing the essential foundations for behaving, puppies will also learn how to chill out at home and behave around other people.

Di Martin, Click-2-Heel’s founder, said: “Owners want more than standard training and are now actively seeking an online solution that easily fits into their lifestyle and allows them to learn at their own pace.

“I am passionate about helping people understand how their canine friends think, feel and learn, ensuring they raise confident, emotionally resilient and happy dogs”, she said.

“This has always been the Click-2-Heel ethos and is key to shaping a puppy’s character from day one.”

For more information, log on to click2heel.thinkific.com.