Business leaders asked to join peer networking group

A CALL has been made for the borough’s ambitious business leaders to come together and spearhead growth across the royal county.

The Thames Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub is championing a peer networking programme with the aim of sharing business experience in a non-competitive, exclusive, private and supportive setting over nine two-hour sessions open to groups of just eight.

Trained facilitators will lead the high-impact sessions whose agendas are driven by the business leaders themselves based on their own challenges and opportunities covering topics including finance, HR, exporting, business and product development, sales and marketing. Further one-to-one business support from specialist business advisers is another key benefit of the programme.

Expert Innovation Coach and Leadership Facilitator, Jenny Plaister, said: “Peer groups provide an opportunity for leaders to step back and focus on the important issues that may be getting in the way of progress.

“Peers form a supportive yet challenging group to assist with the thinking. This is a powerful process designed to provoke thought and to embed an action orientation.”

Small- and medium-sized businesses that have been operating for at least a year, have at least five employees, and an annual turnover of at least £100,000 are urged to register online to guarantee a place in the next set of cohorts. The closing date is tomorrow – Friday, November 6.

Julian Mobbs, Berkshire Peer Networks Project Manager said: “2020 has been a year of unprecedented challenges for businesses of all sizes, across all sectors but there are many shared themes.

“We know that businesses that seek external advice or undertake formal training are more likely to improve their overall performance, but many prefer to take advice from trusted sources, such as their peers, when presented with external challenges and opportunities.

“Peer Networks enables you to make connections that go far beyond traditional networking, this is about building a trusted network of connections to support you both now and in the future, improving your long-term personal and business performance.”

Through interactive action learning, the programme enables business leaders to discuss their challenges, gain and reflect on valuable feedback and implement practical solutions to overcome them.

Together, business leaders collaboratively work through common business issues, share learnings and network effectively.

To register your interest, visit: pnp.berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk

For further details contact Project Administrator, Jaydon Richardson on 07511 082 248 or email: JRichardson@oxin.co.uk