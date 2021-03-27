Business owners chance to grow in confidence with Woodley virtual networking event

WOODLEY Business Club is all about visibility next month.

Guest speaker Deborah Winyard is joining the Club’s upcoming virtual networking meeting, and will be taking to the digital stage to teach entrepreneurs how to improve their reach online.

As a long-running member of Woodley Business Club, Ms Winyard is a hypnotherapist and eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR) therapist who helps others overcome their fears and anxieties.

After spending years working away from Reading, she moved back into the local community and now helps residents “be less fearful [and] more confident”.

Now, she is taking her knowledge and experience to teach Woodley Business Club how to become more present online, after successfully launching her own hypnotherapy firm.

The free event is taking place on Tuesday, April 13 between 8am and 9.30am.

For more information, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/woodley-business-club-virtual-networking-event-tickets-144165084649