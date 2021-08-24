Businesses invest £1.5 billion in South East – 400% higher than this time last year

MORE AND more businesses are moving to the South East, according to a new report from Knight Frank.

The property consultancy has revealed commercial investment in the region in 2021 is outstripping last year’s figures.

It reported more firms have moved into the area in the first half of this year than in all of 2020.

So far, nearly £1.5 billion has been invested in offices across the South East, excluding central London.

Knight Frank also revealed investment activity in the second quarter of the year was 400% higher than in the same time frame last year.

Simon Rickards, head of South East Capital Markets at Knight Frank, said: “This has been a particularly strong first half of the year for investment, with the exposure to growth industries such as life sciences and tech that the South East has, proving attractive to investors.

“Available stock of this type though is limited meaning strong bidding when opportunities appear.”