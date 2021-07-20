Businesses team up to revive Winnersh orchard

VOLUNTEERS from four businesses spent a day reviving a Winnersh orchard last week.

On Wednesday, July 7, staff at four business parks owned by Frasers Property UK, spent the day cutting and clearing overgrown grass in Winnersh Meadows.

This included Winnersh Triangle.

It was part of Frasers Property UK’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

The event was organised by Amrita Reddy, member of the Wokingham Community Garden Projects leading the restoration of the community orchard and Camberley charity, Community Matters Partnership Projects (CMPP).

Ms Reddy said the plan is to extend the community orchard, with trees supplied by Sindlesham charity, Freely Fruity. These will be planted in the autumn. At the same time, Ms Reddy will also sow the seeds for a wildflower meadow on site.

“On February 29 last year, I launched this project,” she said. “We had a wassail ceremony to mark the occasion with morris dancers.

“After that, lockdown began.”

Volunteers from four companies teamed up to help plant an orchard in Winnnersh Picture: Jess Warren

Ms Reddy said she was thrilled the volunteers had come to continue with the restoration project.

Rachel Austen, corporate volunteer coordinator at CMPP said the charity does the “legwork” connecting businesses with organisations that need support.

“You just turn up and give back,” she said. “It’s great for employee wellbeing.”

Also at the event was Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment at the borough council.

“I fully support what CMPP has done in conjunction with Amrita,” he said.

“I welcome the preservation of biodiversity, and the orchard is a welcome sight for the community.

“I am grateful for the local businesses supporting this project.”