Businesses urged to apply for Wokingham Borough Council’s coronavirus grants

EXTRA support has just become available for businesses in Wokingham borough.

The council’s Additional Restrictions Grant (Discretionary) Scheme has launched a second phase.

It is to support businesses impacted by restrictions since December 3, 2020, but do not qualify for a mandatory grant.

Support packages of £1,500 are ready to be administered to companies, with a one-off discretionary grant of £2,000 available to successful applicants.

So far, more than 400 businesses have applied and 100 have already been paid out.

Cllr Stuart Munro, executive member for business and economic development, said: “We recognise that this is a very challenging time for businesses of all sizes, and the information can often be hard to understand and digest.

“We are here to support as much as possible and are proactively contacting local businesses to make them aware of the financial help that is available.”

Wokingham Borough Council is now urging eligible businesses to come forward.

“The current national restrictions are helping to bring Covid-19 rates down, and it is hoped that this will eventually mean businesses can start to open up again in the coming months,” Cllr Munro added.

Phase two of the Additional Restrictions Grant (Discretionary) Scheme is live and accepting applications until Friday, April 2.

To find out more, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/health/public-health-campaigns/coronavirus-grants-and-payments