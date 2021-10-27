Butchers and bakery to open doors in Squire’s next month

TIMES ARE changing at Squire’s as the Wokingham garden centre prepares to launch a new dining area.

Next month, the centre on Heathlands Road will open a new cafe and food hall.

The Café Bar will serve pizza made on site and includes an outside terrace.

The Food Hall will feature pantry essentials, cakes and locally-made spirits.

A new butcher’s and bakery will also open their doors on site.

JL Butchers will move from West Byfleet, in Surrey, to Squire’s, and Cavan Bakery will also launch at the centre to sell sweet and savoury baked goods.

JL Butchers was previously voted Butchers Shop of the Year in the Surrey Life Food and Drink Awards 2019.

Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, said she is looking forward to the opening day.

“Supporting local suppliers has been part of our philosophy for more than 85 years, so I am very pleased to welcome Cavan Bakery and award-winning JL Butchers to Squire’s,” she said.

“I also can’t wait for customers to come and enjoy our new Café Bar, which will be a great place for the local community to meet and enjoy delicious food and drink.”