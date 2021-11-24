Buy a coffee at this Wokingham pub and you can plant a tree

REGULARS at Wokingham’s Rose Inn are saying cheers in the fight against climate change.

The popular pub and restaurant has teamed up with Tree-Nation to tackle global warming.

The charity will plant trees for ever hot drink sold which will offset carbon dioxide emissions.

The Rose Inn is part of the Oakman Group which also owns another Berkshire pub, The Royal Foresters in Ascot.

In the last four moths, sales of tea and coffee in the two establishments have meant around 250,000 trees will have been planted in Madagascar and Tanzania by Christmas.

“Our target is to plant a million trees a year which will offset more than 25,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide during their lifetime. Reaching 250,000 will mean we are right on target, and with winter ahead of us we expect sales of hot drinks to increase,” said Oakman Group CEO, Dermot King.

He added: “We aim to run a business that we, and our customers, can be proud of. It’s important that we try to leave things a little better than we found them for our neighbours, guests and the wider community.

“We will also plant 100 additional trees every time we open a new pub.

“With 10 new sites in our pipeline in the next 18 months, that’s another 1,000 trees.”